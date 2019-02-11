Somalia: U Hiili Dadkaaga Party and Ileys Party Have Now Merged in to One Outfit

On Sunday, Abdukadir Osobole Ali, the Ileys party leader, who has contested for the presidency in the last two elections, marked an event at the Naasahablood Hotel in Mogadishu.

The merger of the two parties comes against the backdrop of 2020 presidential campaigns and realignments, as the two seeks to contest as a joint formidable force.

After the merger, the officials announced they would commence opening offices in the Hirshabelle region, having set up bases in Mogadishu.

Ileys was one of the first parties to be registered by the Independent Electoral Commission a few months ago.