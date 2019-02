Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has held bilateral discussions with leaders of three African countries at the sidelines of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

The Premier held talks with Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo- Addo, and Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi today.

The leaders also discussed on a wide range of bilateral and regional mutual issues, it was indicated.