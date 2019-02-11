Mauritius: Gelena - Rs 35 Million Disbursed to Help the People of Rodrigues

press release

Government will disburse Rs 35 million for repair works to be carried out in the context of the destruction caused by cyclone Gelena in Rodrigues. The amount will be injected in the Chief Commissioner's Relief Fund of Rodrigues.

This statement was made yesterday by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis. As soon as the cyclone warning was removed in Rodrigues yesterday afternoon, Mr Jugnauth convened an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation. Following this meeting, the head of the government met the press to report on the decisions taken immediately to help Rodrigues.

He underlined that cyclone Gelena has caused considerable damage in Rodrigues. Its electrical grid has been damaged at 90% as well as crops, houses roads, and telecommunication network, he pointed out. Furthermore, 142 evacuees have left their damaged homes. He added that he has spoken with the Chief Commissioner, Mr Serge Clair, to express his solidarity and extend support to the population of Rodrigues as well as to monitor the situation.

The Prime Minister also announced that he will be heading to Rodrigues next week in the context of the pre-budget consultations. His visit, he said, will also allow him to assess in depth the extent of the damage caused by the cyclone on the island.

Mr Pravind Jugnauth added that once flight services are resumed with Rodrigues, a team from the Central Electricity Board and the Special Mobile Force will be deployed on the island for reparation of the electricity grid and other emergency works which need to be carried out.

Speaking about the mini tornado that occurred in Sebastopol on 8 February 2019, he underlined that several houses and other infrastructures have been damaged adding that Government will extend support to those who have been affected by this calamity.