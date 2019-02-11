Africa: Simba On Redemption Mission Against Ahly

Tanzania champions Simba will be on a revival mission when they face Egyptian giants Al Ahly in a Group D Day 4 clash on Tuesday in Dar es Salaam.

Simba suffered humiliating 5-0 losses in the previous games away to AS Vita and Ahly, and need nothing short of victory against the former to remain in contention for a place at the next round.

Midfielder Haruna Niyonzima is upbeat about their chances against the Cairo-based guests who sit at the top of the group with seven points, four richer than Simba.

"Our victory against Mwadui on Thursday (in a league match) is a big boost for us, at least we see the opportunity to win Tuesday's clash. The last two away games were tough but now we will play at home and many things will change," said Niyonzima.

The Rwandese has described the Ahly clash a 'do or die' game, and has rallied his colleagues to live up to the billing.

"If we lose on Tuesday it means that we will lose our chance of qualifying to the quarter finals. We are taking this serious as players and we believe that we still have chance to win," he insisted.

Having conceded heavily in their last two games, Simba Assistant captain Mohammed Hussein is hoping the midfield efforts at training will be brought to the fore against Ahly.

"We made several mistakes in our previous games but we have worked on our defense and are hoping to play well this time. It will be a tough game but our fans should come to support us to make good use of our home advantage," he said.

Simba trainer, Patrick Aussems, added that they will stick to their target of winning all their home games, and eight-time winners will be next on the line.

"We knew from the first day that the two away games will be very tough. I didn't expect too much from it but now we are back home and are looking for the crucial three points.

"Almost all my players are available for the game. We will play tough and very competitive. We need to use our opportunities and score goals, which is the only way to win," Aussems concluded.

Algerian debutants Saoura will host AS Vita in the other Group D clash in Bechar.