Ethiopia: PM Abiy Confers With African, European Leaders

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed conferred with leaders of five African countries and President of Estonia in Addis Ababa today.

On the sidelines of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, Premier Abiy exchanged views with Sudanese President Omar Hassan Al Bashir.

Abiy and Al Bashir have discussed on the need to further deepen economic and people to people ties between Ethiopia and Sudan, it was learned.

Likewise, the Prime Minister held a bilateral discussion with presidents of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia and Kersti Kaljulad of Estonia.

The discussion with President Omar Guelleh mainly focused on cementing the existing economic relations through continued infrastructure developments, it was indicated.

Moreover, Premier Abiy met with Moroccan and Algerian counterparts Saadeddine Othmani and Algerian PM Ahmed Ouyahia respectively.