11 February 2019

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: PM Abiy Confers With African, European Leaders

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed conferred with leaders of five African countries and President of Estonia in Addis Ababa today.

On the sidelines of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, Premier Abiy exchanged views with Sudanese President Omar Hassan Al Bashir.

Abiy and Al Bashir have discussed on the need to further deepen economic and people to people ties between Ethiopia and Sudan, it was learned.

Likewise, the Prime Minister held a bilateral discussion with presidents of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia and Kersti Kaljulad of Estonia.

The discussion with President Omar Guelleh mainly focused on cementing the existing economic relations through continued infrastructure developments, it was indicated.

Moreover, Premier Abiy met with Moroccan and Algerian counterparts Saadeddine Othmani and Algerian PM Ahmed Ouyahia respectively.

Ethiopia

Thousands Displaced By Fresh Violence in Central and Western Gonder in Need of Urgent Help

Thousands of civilians who were left internally displaced following a spate of fresh violence in central and western… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.