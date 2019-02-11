Somalia: AU Urges Implementation of Water, Sanitation Projects in Somalia

The African Union (AU) has urged its partners in Somalia to engage in quick impact projects to confront issues related to the lack of sanitation and safe water facilities in the eastern African nation, AU Peace and Security Commissioner Smail Chergui said on Monday.

"We want also to gain the minds and the hearts of the people of Somalia that is why AMISOM is promoting some quick impact projects like water, like sanitation and we are also encouraging our partners on doing so. We are determined to continue protecting our sisters and brothers in Somalia," Chergui told a press briefing at the 32nd AU summit.

The AU Heads of State and Government Summit opened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday. AU comprises more than 50 member states and aims to promote unity and solidarity among African countries.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed factions in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab militants, staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law