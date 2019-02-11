Gambia: Suspects Arraigned for Robbing Police Officer

Three suspects; Abdoulie Saine, Modou Faye and Ousman Sarr were recently arraigned before the High Court presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, indicted with conspiracy to commit felony and aggravated robbery contrary to the laws of The Gambia.

The prosecution alleged that the trio on the 6th of May, 2018, at Serekunda in the Kanifing Municipality conspired amongst themselves by use of violence and stabbing with a broken bottle, robbed off one Lamin Darboe, the sum of D1,750 and a Techno mobile phone valued at D1,200.

Testifying before the court, Police Corporal Sarjo Ceesay, a native of Kubariko village and an officer with the Anti-Crime Unit (ACU) told the court that Abdoulie Saine and Modou Faye were brought to the Anti-Crime Unit office at the Serekunda Police Station and accused of robbery.

He said the matter was registered and the accused persons were interrogated, adding that during interrogation the two confessed to have committed the alleged crime and said the 3rd accused was at large.

The witness disclosed that the accused persons were put on board a vehicle and mounted an investigation to locate the 3rd accused person.

He said whilst on patrol, the first two accused persons saw the 3rd accused person around Dippa-Kunda standing at a junction and pointed at him as the third accomplice.

The witness revealed that the 3rd accused was arrested and taken to the Anti-Crime Unit and a search was conducted on each of the accused persons.

He stated that during the search, they found six hundred and ten dalasis, a knife, techno mobile phone, a pair of scissor and a broken bottle inside Abdoulie Saine's bag.

The witness disclosed that the complainant claimed that at the time of robbery, he had D1,750 and the Techno mobile phone recovered from the 1st accused person, Abdoulie Saine.

The witness further disclosed that they were cautioned and charged whilst the complainant was escorted to the hospital for medical treatment.

The witness informed the court that he wrote a witness statement which he identified and was tendered and admitted in evidence and marked as "Exhibit B."

Hearing continues on the 12th of February, 2019 for cross examination of the witness by Defence Counsel P. Candier of the National Agency for Legal Aid. The State was represented by State Counsel Bafor Jeng.