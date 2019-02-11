Gambia: Govt Closes 473 Bank Accounts

The Accountant General Department, Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs has closed down 473 government bank accounts that were operated as ghost accounts spreading over the last decades.

This information was reported at the Permanent Secretaries and Planners Retreat held over the weekend at the Tendaba Camp in Kiang, Lower River Region. This step has helped save over D252Million for government, an amount that could have helped finance very urgent social sector interventions this year alone.

Some of the accounts were ghost accounts, others salaries of government workers who either left their posts but still continue to receive monthly pays; plus travel allowances and organisational payments that were diverted to individual benefits, government spokesperson, Ebrima Sankareh told the press at the end of the retreat.

See tomorrow's edition for details on the retreat that brought together over 60 top officials from 19 ministries.