Malawi: Utm Veep and Chilima's Running Mate Usi in Maiden Event

UTM party presidential running mate and Vice President of the party Dr Michael Usi Sunday had his maiden event since his unveiling when he attended prayers in his home district Mulanje.

Usi bought some food stuff at Mulanje market to support small scale businesses.

Usi bought vegetables at Mulanje boma market to support small scale businesses

Usi attended prayers at Mulanje CCAP Church

Last week UTM leader. who is also State Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, unveiled Usi as his runningmate when he presented his nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

Chilima's runningmate attended prayers at Mulanje CCAP Church and cheered the sick later at Mulanje Mission Hospital on Sunday in his maiden event.

Usi who is also as aspiring candidate under UTM for the Mulanje Central Constituency attended the Chichewa service before cheering the sick at Mulanje Mission Hospital of the Blantyre Synod of the CCAP church.

During the visit to the hospital, Usi cheered patients in the male, female and childrens ward at the hospital.

He said this was part of his long time devotion to serve the communities.

"Recognizing the role of every citizen I thought that it was important to be in the house of the Lord and later visit the sick" the UTM VP said.

He added that, it is the duty of every Malawian to take part in helping our hospitals including donating things that the patients might need now and again.

At the hospital where he went together with UTM Kuwala members, they donated foodstuffs and washing soap.

To wrap up his visit in Mulanje Central, Usi addressed a meeting at Sitolo village in T/A Chikumbu's area.

The meeting was attended by hundreds of people who came from nearby villages.

He told the people gathered at the meeting that time has come for the every Malawian to stop begging but rather work hard for their own benefit and to spend their own money.

Usi, who is popularly known as Manganya or Odya Zake alibe Mulandu in arts circle, further reminded the people that now is the time for UTM and its leader Chilima to govern if they want to see change and enjoy the fruits they deserve as patriotic Malawians.

"UTM through our leader Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has put in place policies that will ensure that we all move forward and enjoy being citizens of this beautiful country and not for the favoured few to be stealing all what we sweat for," Usi said.

Usi told the people that change comes with a responsibility and replacing the current regime with UTM is the only task they should do as citizens come 21 May 2019.

On his way back to Blantyre, Dr Usi greeted people at Mkando, Nguludi Turn Off & Namiyango trading centres.

He also bought some stuff kike cassava, fresh beans, lemons, pineapples and avocado pears at Mulanje boma market to support small scale businesses.

Usi is a well known comedian and ADRA Malawi's former deputy country director.