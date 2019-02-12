South Africa: Parliament Hosts 4th Industrial Revolution Exhibition

The exhibition to showcase South Africa's readiness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (FIR) kicks off in Parliament this morning.

Held under the theme '4th Industrial Revolution: Demonstrating South Africa's Readiness', the exhibition will see the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and its entities, including the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), showcasing research and development done as part of 4IR.

Other government departments and industry leaders will feature with projects such as the Wheat Breeding Platform based at the University of Stellenbosch and technologies involving 3D printing, robotics, artificial intelligence and big data on full display.

South Africa's response to the 4th Industrial Revolution is informed by the country's socio-economic imperatives.

Parliament says it has noted that the national system of innovation (NSI) has been active in developing a range of technologies designed to address real-life South African problems.

The exhibition will culminate in a roundtable discussion on Friday.