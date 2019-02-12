Ethiopia: State Minister Hirut Holds Discussion With Advisor for Senegalese President

Addis Ababa — State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hirut Zemene held bilateral discussion with Foreign Affairs Advisor for Senegalese President, Ghounka Diouf in Addis Ababa today.

The two parties swapped views on ways of cementing cultural exchange programs between Ethiopia and Senegal on the margins of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

They have also agreed to work closely on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and on pilot programs of Industrial parks.

State Minister Hirut and Diouf expressed their commitment for the speedy signing of the Joint Ministerial Commission following the upcoming elections in Senegal.