Sudan: Al-Bashir Discusses With Somali President Bilateral Relations

Addis Ababa — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has reiterated Sudan keenness to strengthen its relations with the Republic of Somalia in all fields.

President Al-Bashir discussed, at a meeting with the Somali President, Mohamed Abdalla, on the sidelines of the 32nd Ordinary Summit of the African Union, aspects of the bilateral cooperation and ways to boost them further, besides African, regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The two Presidents touched on efforts being exerted to achieve peace in South Sudan State and the Central African Republic (CAR), besides support to the reconciliatory efforts between the countries of the region.

They discussed progress of the joint cooperation between the two countries in the fields of securitys, illegal immigration, human trafficking, and the exchange information on these issues.

The two sides also discussed horizons of boosting cooperation in areas of education andscientific research and the possibility of enabling Somalia to benefit from Sudanese expertise in this field.