Sudan: Bakri Directs Blue Nile State to Give Concern to People's Living

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has instructed the Blue Nile State's government to give concern to the people's livilihood by increasing the low price sale centers in all the localities of the state.

He also directed the state to prepare a plan for the new agricultural season, increase the cultivated areas, use of modern technologies, funding the farmers, concern and development of fisheries.

This came during his meeting at the Republican Palace Monday with the Wali (governor) of Blue Nile State, Khalid Hussein Mohamed, who said in a press statement that he briefed the First Vice - President on the overall security and economic situation in his state, stressing that the Blue Nile State is enjoying full security and stability, a matter which has reflected positively on the agricultural season.

He said that the Blue Nile State's government is exerting considerable efforts, in collaboration with Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) regarding the voluntary return and provision of shelters for the refugees returning from neighboring countries - Ethiopia and South Sudan.

The Wali of Blue Nile State extended invitation to the First Vice-President to visit the state to take part in the harvest festival and attend a sitting of the Blue Nile Reconstruction Fund.