11 February 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Ethiopia: Sudan, Ethiopia Affirm Keenness to Boost Cooperation

Addis Ababa — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, discussed on Monday ways of strengthening further the bilateral relations in all fields and tightening the joint coordination between the two countries at the regional and international forums.

The two heads of state reviewed during meeting held Monday, on the sideline of the 32nd AU Ordinary Summit of the African Union in Addis Ababa a proposal for holding meetings of the Joint Borders Committee, formation of joint force for protecting the joint borders between the two countries and demarcation of borders.

They underscored importance of boosting the economic cooperation between the two countries and holding meetings of the Joint technical economic committee and the joint higher coordinative committee.

President Al-Bashir and the Ethiopian Premier, Abiy Ahmed, also reviewed the efforts being made for realizing peace in the region, particularly in South Sudan State and the Central African Republic( CAR) as well as reconciliations between the countries of the region.

Ethiopia

