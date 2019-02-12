11 February 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Ethiopia: President Al-Bashir Returns Home From Addis Ababa

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Monday evening returned home from Addis Ababa after participating in the 32nd Ordinary Summit of the African Union.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by the First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt.Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, and a number of senior officials.

In Addis Ababa, the President of the Republic has held a number of meetings with African leaders and officials of regional and international organizations, including the UN Secretary General, António Guterres.

