Eritrea: Call for Proper Use of Medicines

Keren — The head of Pharmacy in the Anseba region, Pharmacist Hagos Zerahaimanot called for proper use of medicines. Mr. Hagos underlined that applying medicines that are not prescribed by professionals could cause serious health consequence.

Indicating on the importance of verifying the expiring date of medicines and proper storage, Pharmacist Hagos said that strong effort is being exerted in partnership with stakeholders to raise the awareness of the public on the proper use of medicines.

Pharmacist Hagos went on to say that in the Anseba region there are four pharmacies, four drug shops and 21 rural pharmacies and that sustainable inspection follow up is being conducted on their day to day activities.