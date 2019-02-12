Sudanese Rebel Groups Extend Unilateral Ceasefire

Khartoum — On Saturday, four Sudanese rebel movements announced the extension of a unilateral ceasefire for humanitarian purposes in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile, for the period of three months.

The Justice and Equality Movement, Sudan Liberation Movement faction headed by Minni Minawi, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council and the Sudan People Liberation Movement faction under the leadership of Malik Agar said in a joint statement on Friday that the three-month ceasefire would start at midnight of February 8 in the conflict zones of Darfur and the Two Areas (South Kordofan and Blue Nile).

The ceasefire both "aims to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian access to the affected population" and "to create a conducive environment for peaceful protests in Sudan and peace talks", the statement reads.

The heads of the movements said they are "committed not to launch a single attack", and that "all armed groups controlled by the movements would cease hostilities".

During his visit to South Kordofan in the end of last month, President Omar Al Bashir announced an extension of the government's unilateral ceasefire in Sudan's conflict areas for an indefinite period, "until peace is achieved".