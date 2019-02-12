Sudan: Aror Receives Arab Organization for Agricultural Development Chairman

Khartoum — The Minister of Information, Communications and information technology, Bushara GummaAror, has affirmed the role of different media offices with informing about the Sudanese capabilities and resources and to reflect that to the investors.

He announced on Monday in his meeting at his office with the Chairman of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, Prof. Ibrahim Adam Ahmed Al-Dekhairi, in presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Ambassador Al-Obeid Ahmed Murawah, the readiness of the ministry and the media houses to make a success the Sudan International Conference for Food Safety in Khartoum during April 8 - 10.

The conference willl be organized by the government, the Organization for Agricultural Development Chairman, Sudanese Society for Food Safety - Emitares Branch, UNIDO and Arab Organization for food Safety.

The minister was informed in his meeting on the ongoing preparation for holding conference and its activities, the plan for media coverage of the conference.