Comoros: Sudan Affirms Its Readiness for Cooperation With Comoros

Cairo — Chairman of the National Legislature, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, received in his residence in Cairo the Speaker of Comoros Parliament and welcomed the call of Comoros Parliament to invest in Sudan.

Prof. Omer said that the relations between Sudan and Comoros have started by cooperation in the education field and the coordination at the international and regional forums.

He asserted Sudan readiness for cooperation with the Comoros in the fields of investment and the trade exchange.

The Speaker of Comoros Parliament has affirmed the stand of his country in support of Sudan government and people as well as his country's support to the Arab and African efforts for removing the name of Sudan from the list of countries supporting terrorism.

He stressed the readiness of Comoros to cooperate with Sudan in the economic and trade exchange fields via official channels, indicating that his country is ready to cooperate with Sudan and to open a market for the Sudanese products and exports.