Mali: UBA Extends Footprint to Mali

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, the pan African financial institution, last (Monday, 4th February) extended its footprint and commenced full banking operations in Mali, West Africa, in fulfilling of the aspiration of deepening banking penetration in Africa.

The launch of UBA in Mali brings to 20, the number of African countries, where the Group currently operates, with global operations in the United States, United Kingdom and France.

The launch of the bank's latest addition in Mali was occasioned by the President of the Republic of Mali, Ibrahim Aboubacar Keita, who gave an unprecedented speech at the opening ceremony and the Chairman of the bank, Tony Elumelu , was the architect of the program.

The Malian president praised UBA Group for the vision to expand the bank's footprint to Mali and further commended the tenacity and commitment of UBA and its Group Chairman to the development of the continent, thus calling African financial institutions to follow the developmental philosophy of the bank and its chairman in increasing infrastructure, deepening financial inclusion and being catalysts for eradicating poverty in Africa.

In his response, Tony Elumelu, asserted that UBA's sustainability principles and philosophy, noting that "UBA is Africa's global bank, a leading pan-African brand, was committed to democratising banking on the continent.

He said they were progressive partners for African corporates, institutions and governments whilst also helping to fulfil the financial aspirations of individual customers, adding their train has finally arrived in Mali and they are in Mali for mutual progress and shared prosperity.

UBA Plc, Group Managing Director, Kennedy Uzoka, expressed his enthusiasm on the Group's operation in Mali, saying that they are in Mali to offer world class financial services that will surpass the expectations of their customers, adding that UBA was poised to deliver excellent services to the entire population of Mali.

Chief Executive Officer of UBA, Mali, Alhassane Sissoko told customers that the Bank was optimistic on the competitiveness of its franchise in Mali with strong potentials for accelerated market share gain over the near to medium term.

He re-assured private and public sector players of good things to come, adding that the advent of UBA in Mali marks a turning point in the history of the Malian banking sector with new opportunities for businesses and individuals.

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading pan-African financial services group, with operations in 20 African countries, as well as the United Kingdom, the United States of America and presence in France. UBA was incorporated in Nigeria as a limited liability company after taking over the assets of the British and French Bank Limited who had been operating in Nigeria since 1949.

The United Bank for Africa merged with Standard Trust Bank in 2005 and from a single country operation founded in 1949 in Nigeria - Africa's largest economy - UBA has become one of the leading providers of banking and other financial services on the African continent.

The Bank provides services to over15 million customers globally, through one of the most diverse service channels in sub-Saharan Africa, with over 1,000 branches, customer touch points and robust online and mobile banking platforms.