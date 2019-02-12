11 February 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Sk East Nawettan - Rangers FC D40, 000 Richer After Clinching Knockout Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Serrekunda-based Rangers FC over the weekend claimed their 11th trophy after securing the Serrekunda East nawettan Knockout Cup. The team beat off competition from eventual runners-up Zurich on post-match penalties.

The victory see Rangers get the D40,000 top prize with a trophy to add to their collection of silverwares. Sponsored by Senegambia Real Estate, the allocated 90 minutes ended a draw with both sides spurning begging chances. Zurich grabbed a D30,000 prize as consolation for being finalists.

Gambia

132 Soldier Graduates to Be Deployed to Darfur

A total of 132 Soldiers of The Gambia Armed Force (GAF) who graduated from a pre-deployment training programme on Friday… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.