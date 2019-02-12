Gambia: Sk East Nawettan - Rangers FC D40, 000 Richer After Clinching Knockout Cup

Serrekunda-based Rangers FC over the weekend claimed their 11th trophy after securing the Serrekunda East nawettan Knockout Cup. The team beat off competition from eventual runners-up Zurich on post-match penalties.

The victory see Rangers get the D40,000 top prize with a trophy to add to their collection of silverwares. Sponsored by Senegambia Real Estate, the allocated 90 minutes ended a draw with both sides spurning begging chances. Zurich grabbed a D30,000 prize as consolation for being finalists.