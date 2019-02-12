11 February 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Senegal/Gambia: Omar Colley - Senegal's Koulibaly Influenced My Sampdoria Transfer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Omar Colley reveals he sought the advice of Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly before moving to Italy's Serie A with Sampdoria.

The Scorpion departed Belgian club KRC Genk for Sampdoria for a fee believed to be in excess of 8 million euros, making him the most expensive Gambia international this moment.

'I like Chiellini very much. But my friend Koulibaly, I turned to him before I came to Sampdoria. He gave me excellent advice on Italian football: Europe: look at the ranking and how we play, I think it's right to aim as high as possible,' the 25-year-old Gambians aid.

Last week, he came up face to face with his Senegalese bosom as they eventually lost comprehensively 3-0 to Napoli.

It was the Gambian's eighth start, a far cry from his status month ago when he was reduced to a watcher from the bench.

'He (coach Giampaolo) is a brilliant football man, it's clear that I wasn't initially satisfied when I was not playing, but I just had to get myself ready for the appointment,' he says.

Senegal

Suspicions Cloud Senegal's Upcoming Election

Senegal will choose its president on 24 February in an atmosphere clouded by suspicions that the incumbent, Macky Sall,… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.