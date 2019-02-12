Senegal/Gambia: Omar Colley - Senegal's Koulibaly Influenced My Sampdoria Transfer

Omar Colley reveals he sought the advice of Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly before moving to Italy's Serie A with Sampdoria.

The Scorpion departed Belgian club KRC Genk for Sampdoria for a fee believed to be in excess of 8 million euros, making him the most expensive Gambia international this moment.

'I like Chiellini very much. But my friend Koulibaly, I turned to him before I came to Sampdoria. He gave me excellent advice on Italian football: Europe: look at the ranking and how we play, I think it's right to aim as high as possible,' the 25-year-old Gambians aid.

Last week, he came up face to face with his Senegalese bosom as they eventually lost comprehensively 3-0 to Napoli.

It was the Gambian's eighth start, a far cry from his status month ago when he was reduced to a watcher from the bench.

'He (coach Giampaolo) is a brilliant football man, it's clear that I wasn't initially satisfied when I was not playing, but I just had to get myself ready for the appointment,' he says.