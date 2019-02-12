12 February 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Kaporo Rural Hospital Reopens

Medical Council of Malawi has finally opened Kaporo Health centre, the seconds biggest public health infrastructure in Karonga after council made improvements on some shortfalls.

Karonga district commissioner Richard Hara has confirmed the reopening of the health centre.

"This is because we embarked on massive rehabilitation works to improve the health centre. The rehabilitation works are still going on but the Medical Council has opened it to avoid deaths of people," he said.

The health centre was closed down due to sanitation and hygiene problems.

It serves up to 80000 people.

After it was closed, people travelled up to 25 kilometres for the next public health facility at Karonga District Hospital.

