Ethiopia: African Leaders Wrap up the 32nd AU Summit

Addis Ababa — African Heads of State and Government wrapped up the 32nd Ordinary Session of African Union (AU) on Monday evening in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The conclusion of the summit resulted in the termination of President Kagame's chairmanship of the Union and he handed over the AU leadership to Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi.

President Al-Sisi urged the leaders to encourage trade and investment as well as expanding job opportunities for the youth between African countries in the way to create economically integrated Africa.

He will work to promote the unity of African states in the fight against terrorism and extremism as of the biggest threats of Africa, he added.

The Chairperson of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat also stressed on the need to enhance the welfare of African people through promoting the economic integration, and working together for the common good of Africa.