Ghana: UEW Donates to 3 Institutions

Winneba — Authorities at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) have presented some items to three institutions located within the Effutu Municipal area to enhance activities within the beneficiary institutions.

They are the Winneba Police Station which received two HP desktop computers and a printer and the Winneba Prisons which received two chest freezers and five ceiling fans.

Additionally, the University Practice Primary "C" received 10 packets of roofing sheets and 10 bags of cement to facilitate renovation works at the school as a way of creating a congenial atmosphere for effective teaching and learning in the school.

The Vice Chancellor of UEW, Rev. Father Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, who presented the items to the institutions, noted that, the presentations were to further demonstrate the relationship existing between the university and the Winneba community.

He explained that the University had over the years continued to have cordial relationship with the community and noted that management of UEW would never forget the contribution of Winneba to the development of the institution.

Rev. Father Prof. Afful-Broni stated that some of the students live outside the university community and explained that without facilities in the Winneba township, students would have a daunting task in getting accommodation.

"The Winneba campus alone has three campuses namely, the Southern, Central and Northern campuses and this shows how we are represented in the Winneba community," he said.

He further explained that, the university recently presented GH¢50,000 to the Effutu Municipal Assembly to help in the provision of street lights in the community.

The provision of the money to light the streets of Winneba, he said, was as a result of criminal activities, saying, "We are part of the community and so we decided to support in the strengthening of security in the town".

The UEW Vice Chancellor gave an assurance of the university's commitment towards partnering with the communities it operates in and said that management would ensure that UEW support the various towns in which the other campuses are located.

The Winneba Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Godfrey Tetteh Adjirakor, on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to the University for the support given them.

He assured the University and the Winneba community that, the police administration would ensure effective policing in the area.