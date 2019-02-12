A senior Somali police officer was killed in a car bomb explosion in the capital on Tuesday morning, witnesses said. The incident took palace at Sey Piano junction after an explosive device fitted into the officer's vehicle exploded.
Somalia: Car Bomb Blast Kills Security Official in Mogadishu
Somalia
