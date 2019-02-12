Malawi: Champions Nyasa BB in Pre-Season Training - Maneno Nyoni Back

Malawi football kings Nyasa Big Bullets on Monday regrouped and started preparations for the forthcoming 2019 soccer season at the College of Medicine Complex in Blantyre.

The club confirmed on Monday that on the opening day, 20 players reported for training while seven others including their first big signing of the season Precious Sambani from rivaly camp Mighty Be Forward Wanderers failed to show up as they are in Malawi Under 23 camp.

The list of players in Junior Flames camp include Rabson Chiyenda, Mike Mkwate, Patrick Phiri, Ben Manyozo, Chimwemwe Idana, Hassan Kajoke and injured Precious Sambani.

The people's team has also welcomed back from a season long loan their defender 25 year old Maneno Nyoni from Masters Security Services.

The club also confirmed that the duo of their other new signings striker Luke Chima from Kau-Kau Tigers defender Gomezgani Chirwa who they signed from Civil Sporting are among the players who have resumed training.

Recently, Bullets Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya announced the club intends to keep only a maximum of 27 players in the 2019 season.

The final 2019 season will be announced before the opening season FAM Charity Shield Bonanza that will involve four teams who won Silverware last season.

These are Bullets the league champions, Masters Security who won Carsberg Cup, Blue Eagles the reigning Airtel Top 8 Cup and Wanderers who won the FISD Challenge Cup.