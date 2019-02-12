Malawi: Sundown Muzik Label Drops Two EPs

The newly launched Lilongwe based record label, Sundown Muzik has released two projects belonging to two respective artists under its roster.

The two projects are Morality C's "5AM" and C-Scripture's "konkwest".

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Sundown Muzik label owner Michael Chiphwanya said the EPs are Hip Hop project, saying the genre was chosen because of the message the label is trying to advocate.

"The projects are mused by stories of the hunger of young starving artists who are certain that they are not given the platform to prove their worth. So the EPs are basically about stepping on the microphone and going hard to earn the stripes and dominance in this industry," he said.

Chiphwanya added: "There are so many developments occurring in Hip hop but I feel like artists are now trapping more and rapping less which is some how killing the culture. I hope things revert to the days when people rapped more."

Morality C's EP has 5AM including "Unconditional Love" produced by Chifundo Chikonga, "All On The Line" produced by Structik & Dj Maas, "Don't Judge Me" produced by MOD & Baxxy, "So Far Gone" produced by Structik & Dj Maas and "10Bandz Freestyle" produced by KidChaos.

"I grew up listening to rappers like Jay-Z, Nas, Lupe Fiasco, Kanye West, Lil Wayne and many more. I discovered my passion for music in Ethiopia after being reeled into music by my fellow classmates. This is my first body of work," narrated 21 year old Morality C whose real name is Wisdom Chikonga.

Apart from singles, 5AM is Morality C's debut EP.

While his label mate, C-Scripture has released three albums namely "Before Grace EP", "Just To Let You Know" and "South of Heaven".

Locally, he has worked with the likes of Third eye, Liwu, Lawi, KBG, Divine Sense, Genetix, David Kalilani, TrickyBeatz, Tanaposi and Dominant 1.

To listen and Download C-Scripture's music visit www.cscripture.com