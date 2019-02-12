Ghana: Sheikh Maikano Made Supreme Leader of Tijaniya in Ghana

The supreme leader of World Tijanya, Sidi Ali bin Arabi Al-Tijani, has conferred on the President of Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana the supremacy status of the leadership of Tijaniya in Ghana.

By this Sheikh Abul-Faidi Ahmed Abdulai Maikano (RTA) indisputably becomes the supreme leader of Tijaniya in Ghana. He also ascribed him as the sole representative of the supreme successor of world Tijaniya in Ghana.

The event took place at his Aina Mahdi Palace in Algeria when Sheikh Khalifa led a five-member delegation to Algeria.

In an interaction with the world leader of Tijaniya, an administrator in the office of Khalifa, Sheikh Mutawakilu Iddriss, expressed the council's appreciation to him for attending the 2017 celebration of the life of Sheikh Ahmed Tijani in Ghana.

He also used the opportunity to inform him about the up-coming 2019 Qur'an Recitation for Peace, scheduled to take place on March 6, 2019, at Prang in the Brong-Ahafo Region of Ghana.

Sheikh Ali bin arabib Al-tijani praised Sheik Maikano for his hard work and determination and entreated him to do more in propagating Islam and Tariqa Tijaniya.

In recognition of Sheikh Khalif's great commitment to the job, the supreme successor of world Tijaniya certified his effort with a citation which crowns him as the leader of Tijaniya in Ghana.

On his part Sheikh Abul-Faidi Ahmed Abdulai Maikano expressed his appreciation for the honour done him and promised to work assiduously in attracting more people into the faith.

Subsequently the entourage toured some historical sites including the very room in which the initiator of Tijaniya order was born in Aina Mahdi, the tombs of his parents, friends and successors.

The Ghana Ambassador to Algeria, Nana Kwesi Arhin, welcomed Sheik Khalifa and his entourage to the embassy and had fruitful discussions.

Ambassador Arhin expressed his gratitude and advised both Muslims and Christians to continue to live together in peace and harmony for the development of the nation.

Sheihk Khalifa prayed for him, the staffs and Ghana at large for Allah's guidance and prosperity.

He also visited the executives of the Ghana Union in Algeria led by their chairman, Mallam Illah, Ministry of Religious Affairs of Algeria and met with the minister Mohammed Eissa. Sheikh Mutawakilu Iddriss and outlined the efforts by the Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana in propagating Islam and Tariqa Tijaniya,