12 February 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Wafu Zone B Women's Draw

Côte d'Ivoire has been announced host of the second edition of the Union of West African Football Union (WAFU) B Women's Cup of Nations in the country's capital city of Abidjan in May.

Hosts Cote d'Ivoire is scheduled to play in Group A alongside Benin and Senegal.

Holders, Ghana have been drawn in Group B, together with Mali, Nigeria, and Guinea.

Ghana's Black Queens were crowned the champions of the maiden edition WAFU Zone B women's tournament in 2018 after beating hosts Cote d'Ivoire 1-0 in the final.

Group A: Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Niger and Senegal.

Group B: Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Nigeria.

