Ghana: Ashaiman MCE Appeals to MoYS for Football Park

Ashaiman — The Municipal Chief Executive of (MCE) Ashaiman, Mr Albert Boakye Okyere, has appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) to consider the construction of a modern football pitch for the area.

This, he said, would help to develop young talents and boost the interest of the youth who are interested in sports and also help to develop their career to empower them.

Speaking at the launch of the Assembly's 10th anniversary under the theme "the new Ashaiman, 10 years of transformation", Mr Okyere who was the first Municipal Chief Executive for the area said on the average about 18 people move to settle in the Municipality daily with a significant number of them being youth looking for opportunities.

He was of the view that the availability of modern amenities and relatively low cost of living was one of the factors contributing to this development which must be tapped into.

The Ashiaman MCE disclosed that the area currently has a population of 300,000 with a growth rate which was far higher than that of the national level.

Mr Okyere said he was happy to be back as a Chief Executive to continue what he started years ago and was also impressed with what he described as an unfinished business to move the area to an enviable height.

He encouraged residents to be law abiding and continue to uphold the good name of the area.