Angola Expects Car's Peace Agreement to Be Effective

Addis Ababa — The Angolan Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, said on Monday in Addis Ababa, that Angola expects that the peace agreement signed on February 5 by the Central African Republic (CAR) would be effective this time.

The Angolan diplomat, who was speaking to Angola's press following his participation in the 32nd African Union summit, underscored that an evolution has been recorded in the CAR's peace process after the signing of an agreement by the government and 14 armed groups, in Cartum, Sudan.

In the past, several agreements had been signed to put end to the hostilities in that African nation, however, it was never respected by both sides, so the Angolan minister expects the current deal to be filled up to bring lasting peace to CAR.

In the meantime, the diplomat said that Angola in the capacity of witness in this peace process is willing to take up its role to aid Central African Republic to achieve definitive peace.