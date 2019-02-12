Namibia: Dangerous Alleged Killers Escape At Swakop

FOUR murder accused charged in two separate cases escaped from police custody at the Swakopmund Police Station yesterday (Monday).

They escaped through a cell window during a shift change at the station.

Two of the awaiting-trial detainees who escaped are Stefanus Daniel (24) and Lazarus Fabian (24), who are charged over the killing of the elderly Strzelecki couple at their Swakopmund home in 2017.

The other two are Matias Nujoma (25) and Ngenokesho Stefanus (23), who were allegedly involved in the killing of a taxi driver at Walvis Bay in 2016.

Erongo police deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said the four awaiting-trial inmates, who were scheduled to appear in the Swakopmund Regional Court in March and April, are still at large and that a major manhunt is under way.

"They are from the northern regions but they might be in Khomas region.," he said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the escapees can contact Iikuyu at 081 246 4757, detective warrant officer Hermuth Marine at cell 081 765 3608, detective sergeant Gariseb at cell 081 203 1808, or report to the nearest police station.

"They are very dangerous, so do not confront them. Call the police!" urged Iikuyu.