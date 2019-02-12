Malawi: Mchinji Longest Serving MCP Legislator Tips Contenders On a Violent-Free Election

Mchinji — pic by Sarah Munthali

One of the longest serving Members of Parliament, Alex Chitete has challenged his fellow contenders in Mchinji North East Constituency to conduct a violent-free campaign for the general elections slated for May 21, 2019.

Chitete made the call at Kapiri in Mchinji Friday when he presented his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials.

He said a violent-free campaign would ensure a free and fair election.

"It is the wish of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) that the campaign is violent-free. I always tell people that follow me not to fight. I also urge my competitors not to incite violence in the constituency," he said.

Chitete also expressed confidence he would carry the day during the elections and get a third term.

"Although I have served for two terms already, people will vote for me to continue my legacy of developing the constituency," he said.

Three people are contesting in Mchinji North East Constituency in what is expected to be a tightly contested election.