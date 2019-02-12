Malawi: MACRO to Fundraise for HIV Testing Clinic

Lilongwe — Malawi Aids Counseling and Resource Organization (MACRO) has organized a valentine dinner and dance gala on February 14 in to fundraise for the construction of a HIV testing clinic in Lilongwe.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency, MACRO Director Clement Udedi said the construction of the HIV testing clinic would be a significant development in combating the spread and treatment of HIV/AIDS in the country.

"This event is a start of a series of fundraising activities that we have planned to raise money for the HIV testing clinic which is estimated to cost no less than K240 million to complete," said Udedi.

He said he hoped people appreciate the effort being made by coming forth and to support in whatever way possible to ensure the event is a success.

Event organizer, Levison Msakambewa, said the event would provide chance for couples, lovebirds and individuals to celebrate Valentine's Day while supporting an important cause that affects everyone in the country.

"We are appealing to companies to continue buying corporate tables in addition to supporting us with construction materials or donating any equipment or materials to be auctioned on the day of the event," explained Msakambewa.

Msakambewa added that they will have different activities at the dinner including musical performances, prizes, gifts and surprises.

Popular musician Patience Namadingo, who will be the headliner at the event, said he is honoured to be part of promoting the cause and patrons should expect new songs and an exciting performance from him.