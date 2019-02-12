Malawi: Police Donates 48 Units of Sunscreen Lotion to People With Albinism

Lilongwe — Central region police headquarters recently donated 48 units of sunscreen Skin Protection Factor (SPF) 100 ml, lotion to persons with albinism from Traditional Authority (TA) Kalumbu in Lilongwe.

The event took place at TA Kalumbu's headquarters in Lilongwe. In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana), Deputy Commissioner of police for Central Region, Benson Tawakali said they thought it wise to donate the items to improve and increase skin protection of the people with albinism.

He explained this is the second time police has made such a donation to the person living with albinism although it is not adequate to address their needs.

"Although our duty is to protect civilians and make sure that there is peace and order in the country, we thought it wise to help them with the medicine to protect their skins from direct sun," Tawakali pointed out.

The Commissioner explained that they would continue to recognize albinism as a condition which is associated with skin problems require adequate and effective medical attention.

He added that sunscreen is a lotion central to the skin care of persons with albinism and medical supplies that police is instructed to distribute to them.

"Due to the pressure on financial resources faced by public health facilities, sunscreen continually competes with other priority items and some facilities may not be able to fully satisfy the needs of persons with albinism in their catchment areas," he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mc Milan Eneya said this donation would help reduce challenges which they were facing during the seasons of prevailing high temperatures and long hours of sunshine which increase the need for sunscreen among them.

The Police made a similar donation to persons living with albinism last week at Chiseka Primary School in Lilongwe.

In a separate interview, Traditional Authority Kalumbu thanked the police for the initiative asking private partners to work together with the government to assist albinos in the country.

In a related development, Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST) through the Ministry of Health also donated sunscreen to Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM).

CMST makes it a priority that such important items are always available for purchase by District Health Offices (DHOs) whose administrative arrangement is to spread out the distribution of the commodity to beneficiaries.