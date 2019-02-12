Malawi Reduces Corruption By 1 Percent.

Blantyre — Corruption Perception Index Report released by Transparent International on January 29, this year (2019) has shown that Malawi has reduced its corruption prevalence by 1 percent, positioning it on 120 at world level.

According to the report, from 2015 to 2017, Malawi was constant in the prevalence of corruption which was pegged at 31 per cent, but now the country has reduced its corruption prevalence by 1 percent.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Thursday, Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau, Reynedc Matemba, described the development as good progress and that as a country, there was need to accept that indeed, corruption lives.

"From Transparency International results which were released last week, it shows as a country, we are moving in the right direction and have registered improvement in as far as fighting against corruption is concerned.

"We believe that if all of us hold hands, we will have more success stories in the years to come," Matemba said.

He further explained that looking at the score, Malawi has moved from position 122 to 120, meaning the country has moved two steps upwards, a shift the ACB boss said was an indication the country was going towards the right direction.

Matemba acknowledged that ACB needed a fresh planning and actions to employ in order to totally overcome corruption.

"One of the actions is to review the National Corruption Strategy, a document that calls upon all sectors of the society to adhere to principles of transparency, accountability and integrity which can improve service delivery.

"Once we are able to do that, people will not complain of poor service delivery in different sectors and we will be able to see loopholes for corruption," said Matemba.

ACB held its last workshop for a review of National and Corruption Strategy on February 7, this year (2019) at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre, after meeting stakeholders and people from the private sector in Blantyre and Lilongwe.