Malawi: Phalombe Makes Strides in Prevention of Water Borne Diseases

Phalombe — Phalombe District Health Office (DHO) has described progress it has made in keeping away water-borne diseases, including cholera, as a motivation to their work in all the six traditional authorities in the district.

According to the DHO, it has been two years without any cholera outbreak or any serious water-borne-related disease in the district.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) this week, Phalombe DHO spokesperson, Daniel Chilomo said the sector has conducted various interventions in the district to attain a considerable number of years of cholera-free district.

"We have been conducting community mobilization activities such as interactive drama shows, community meetings and wall paintings, spreading messages on prevention of cholera," Chilomo said.

"We have reached out to communities across the district and believe that we shall be able to maintain the record for the next few years in order to clock half a decade without cholera in the district," Chilomo added.

He, therefore, advised communities in the district to continue following good hygiene and sanitation practices like adhering to basic principles of water, sanitation and hygiene which include; using toilets and washing hands before eating any food.

"We are indeed making progress. However, people have to take a task in maintaining high standards of hygiene and sanitation and I encourage citizens to rush to nearby health facilities whenever they notice signs of any water-borne disease," added Chilomo.

Phalombe is still receiving heavy rains which are posing fears of possible outbreak of water-borne diseases as most toilets in the communities continue to crumble as a result of incessant rains.