Photo: Evans Habil/Nairobi News

Friends wait to identify the body of Dandora activist Caroline Mwatha at city mortuary on February 12, 2019.

Nairobi — The body of the human rights activist from Dandora who has been missing since last week has been found.

Caroline Mwatha's body was found at the City Mortuary after two key suspects provided clues.

A detective involved in the probe says those arrested are a woman who owns a clinic and a doctor who practices there.

Police say investigations have shown that Mwatha was at the clinic where she had sought unspecified medical services before her body was taken to the mortuary.