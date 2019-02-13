Kenya: Angry Greatwall Tenants Confront Mutua Over Water Woes

Residents of Greatwall Gardens in Mlolongo have taken their water problems to Governor Alfred Mutua's timeline as he celebrated the commissioning of the estate's new phase.

The governor was on Tuesday commissioned phase two of Greatwall Gardens, but unimpressed residents filled his comment section with protests.

Photos of residents with placards protesting the lack of clean water and exorbitant bills filled the governor's timeline.

While at it why not give the true picture about this "ground-breaking" construction

development. #greatwallgardensnowater @RobertAlai pic.twitter.com/T5K51GdY9B

-- Bernadette Otieno (@bdetteO) February 12, 2019

Using the hashtag #Greatwallgardensnowater, residents questioned why the governor was supporting a developer who had failed to provide basic amenities in a completed project.

Ciku Chumari commented; "Ground breaking for an estate that has no water. Address our grievances."

Sonnie Clare added; "It's only in great wall gardens where there is no water but the bills are out of this world #gwgnowater."

Nelly Nimmo wrote; "No water in GWG and the water bills are out of this world. #greatwallgardensnowater."

Lucy Nyokabi commented; "#BuyerBeware To market #greatwallgardens2 they will tell you lots of water available,plus borehole LIES!!! @erdemann_ke 's water & sewer billing is also rubbish. #greatwallgardennowater."

Miss Karoll added; "Governor saidia, no water, water unfit for human consumption. How now?#greatwallgardensnowater."

Jeff Gitiya wrote; "Erldemann are growing at a rate they cannot sustain. Let them provide residents with the basic need innthe completed phases b4 going to another phase or the project will just be another massive fail. How do you expect to sell houses that dont have water? #greatwallgardensnowater."

Delighted to be part of the ground breaking of the Great wall gardens 2 and official commissioning of the great wall gardens, constructed by the Eldemann Property Ltd in Mlolongo, Machakos County. pic.twitter.com/hGzHKoiVhC

- Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) February 12, 2019