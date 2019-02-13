Kenya: Sofapaka Thrash Mathare to Go Third

Nairobi — Sofapaka stretched their winning run to five consecutive matches after handing Mathare United a 4-1 beating in a mid-week Kenyan Premier League match hosted at the Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday to go third in the standings.

In other results, Bandari FC whipped Vihiga United 2-0, Kariobangi Sharks picked a 1-0 win away to Kakamega Homeboyz while Posta Rangers stunned Nzoia Sugar 2-0.

At the Kasarani Stadium, Ellie Asieche sent Sofapaka ahead in the second minute before Titus Achesa doubled the lead in the 32nd minute while Umar Kasumba added the third two minutes to half time.

In the second half, Kevin Kimani pulled one back for Mathare United in the 72nd minute before Kasumba completed his brace one minute to stoppage time.

The win saw Sofapaka stand on 23 points, two behind leaders Mathare United who are on 25 points same as second placed Bandari who have a game in hand.

Asieche, who limped out with injury before the half was over, netted as early as the 2nd minute with a superb strike from distance though Mathare keeper Allan Owiny could have done better in trying to keep it out.

The goal rocked the log leaders who conceded another on the half hour mark after a free kick from Achesa was deflected in; the set piece coming after Roy Okal had conceded a foul after losing possession just outside the area.

The game would be put to bed with two minutes remaining of the stanza when Ugandan forward Kasumba reacted quickest to Owiny spilling out a John Avire free kick.

A more improved showing in the second-half from Mathare would see Sofapaka play on the back foot and it paid off in the 70th minute when Kimani netted his fourth of the campaign from close range but the comeback would not come to be as Kasumba riffled a shot that ricocheted off the crossbar and into the net on 90 minutes to register his fifth goal of the season.