Kenya: Kirinyaga School Water 'Poisoned' in Strange Attack

Pupils and teachers from Kaminji Primary School in Kirinyaga County are reeling in shock after they found their classrooms damaged and their drinking water 'poisoned.'

Students were met by shattered window panes and a foul smell coming from school water tank following the Monday night attack by unknown people.

Some badly shaken teachers needed their colleagues' assurances before entering the school after learning of the incident.

"We suspect that the raiders gained entry into the and destroyed the property. We also suspect that they messed up the water for children," said the school head teacher Mr Henry Gitura.

The headteacher Mr Henry Gitura said he suspected the attackers were out to disrupt learning in the school.

"The lives of the pupils and teachers are threatened and the police should act swiftly and bring the wrongdoers to book," said Mr Gitura.

Mwea MP Kabinga Wathayu condemned the attack when he visited the school, an incident that has left many in the village wondering what motivated the attack.

"I will allocate Constituency Development Funds to put up a fence round the school for security purposes," said Mr Wathayu.

As news of the raid spread, police started investigations by questioning teachers and pupils.

Mwea West police boss Joseph Matiku asked teachers and parents to be patient as they concluded investigations to identify the culprits.