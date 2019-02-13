Kenya: Sofapaka Crush Mathare United at Kasarani

Sofapaka crowned their resurgence under John Baraza with a 4-1 thumping of Mathare United at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Tuesday.

Umaru Kasumba grabbed a brace for the visitors with Titus Achesa and Elli Asieche adding the extras to hand Batoto ba Mungu their fifth consecutive win under Baraza.

Kevin Kimani planted respect on the score line with a late goal but it was only a mere consolation.

Elli Asieche shot Batoto ba Mungu ahead in the second minute with an adventurous shot from range that caught Allan Owiny in the Mathare goal napping.

Brian Magonya should have doubled the hosts’ advantage 10 minutes later, but he shot feebly at Owiny after making space for himself on the right.

Sofapaka’s game plan of denying Mathare United time on the ball worked perfectly in the opening half hour.

On 32 minutes, John Avire caught Roy Okal in possession and the Mathare midfielder brought him down as he raced towards goal.

Referee Israel Mpaima ignored calls for a penalty from Sofapaka and instead awarded them a free kick at the edge of the box.

Titus Achesa made no mistake from the free kick beating Owiny from 20 yards out, although the ball took a slight deflection off the wall.

It was from another set-piece that Sofapaka put the game beyond doubt. This time, David Owino handled at the edge of the box and Avire stung Owiny’s palms from the resultant free-kick.

The ball fell kindly for Kasumba who buried home the rebound from close range.

Kimani should have pulled one back for the hosts on 50 minutes but he was denied by Justine Ndikumana in a one-on-one situation after doing well to beat the offside trap.

He atoned for his miss on 71 minutes after being fed by substitute Daniel Mwaura. Ronald Reagan thought he had cut the deficit to only one goal but his effort from Mwaura’s cross landed on the roof of the net with Ndikumana beaten.

On the other end, Avire missed a glorious chance to kill the game but on the stroke of full time Kasumba crowned a day to remember for Sofapaka with a thunderous strike that came off the underside of the bar on its way in.