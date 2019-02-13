Mali: Flying Eagles to Wear Black Armbands As Nigeria, Mali Clash in Semi-Final

Nigeria will battle Mali for a ticket to the final of the on-going African U-20 African Nations Cup in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The Flying Eagles topped Group A of the competition, while Mali came second in Group B behind Senegal.

All the four teams in the semi-finals have already qualified to represent Africa at the World Cup in Poland later this year and so the battle is for the right to play in the final game at the Stade General Seyni Kountche.

The Nigerians, who lost their federation's former Secretary General, Taiwo Ogunjobi on Monday, will wear black armbands in memory of the late administrator.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said in a statement yesterday that CAF has approved its request for the Flying Eagles to wear black armbands in the game in honour of the late Ogunjobi.

Ogunjobi, also the chairman of Osun State Football Association, passed away on Monday morning at the University College Hospital, Ibadan after a brief illness.

Speaking on the game against the Malians, Flying Eagles'Head Coach, Paul Aigbogun said they are relaxed going into the remaining games having achieved their aim of qualifying for the World Cup.

He told thenff.com, "We set the World Cup ticket as our first target for the championship. We have that now, so we are relaxed to go in there and give our best for the second target of winning the trophy, while playing without tension or stiffness."

This is the second meeting of both sides in less than three months, with the Flying Eagles beating the Malians at the WAFU U-20 Cup tournament in Lome, Togo in December 2018.

The second semi-final, also set for the Stade General Seyni Kountche, will see Group B winners, Senegal tackle South Africa.