Angola: Head of State Gets Message From Namibian Counterpart

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, received Tuesday a message from his Namibian counterpart, Hage Geingob.

Namibian ambassador to Angola, Patrick Nandago, told journalists that he is not aware on the contents of the letter, but that it could be related to the fact that his country is about to host the Summit of Heads of State and Presidents of the former Movements of Southern Africa Liberation in March this year.

Patrick Nandago said that Angola remains a strategic partner of Namibia, with which it shares a long border of 460 kilometers and cultural ties.

More

Embaixador chinês anuncia novos investimentos para Angola

Guiné Conacry elogia modelo de paz social de Angola

The Namibian diplomat praised the fact that the Namibian liberation struggle began on Angolan soil.

The ambassador of Namibia considers it essential that both countries work together for their socio-economic development.

Angola and Namibia have cooperation agreements in several areas, such as Defense, Tourism, Visa exemption, Industry, Commerce, Energy, Fisheries, Public Works, Air and Road Transport.