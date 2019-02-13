Angola: Guinea Conakry Praises Angolan Social Peace Model

Luanda — The outgoing ambassador of Guinea Conakry to Angola, Djigui Camara, said on Tuesday that the model for implementing social and political peace in Angola has to be followed by many African countries.

The diplomat praised Angola's peace model which he considers rare in other countries of the cradle continent.

Djigui Camara was speaking to journalists after saying good bye at the end of his four-year mission to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

More

Embaixador chinês anuncia novos investimentos para Angola

The diplomat welcomes the fact that there is some harmony, without tension, within the population, stating that "Angola is a good example" and is on a good path towards political and economic growth.

He believes that social peace can further leverage the country and the economic benefits be shared by society as a whole.

Angola and Guinea Conakry cooperate in the mining, financial assistance, training of personnel and infrastructures sectors.

The first Joint Commission meeting between the two countries took place on March 16, 2011.