12 February 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: MCP Replaces Dead Parliamentary Candidate

By Owen Khamula

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has replaced Hassan Bashir Goba, a parliamentary candidate who died in a car accident last week.

Filmon Thom, party secretary said Goba has now been replaced with Joseph Mtopa, an entrepreneur and educationist for the Chikhwawa central parliamentary race.

"As a party we vetted him, scrutinized him and came up with this decision after this process," he said.

Mtopa said once voted into power, Chikhwawa central will witness development.

He said the area has lagged in development for many years because legislators neglected it.

