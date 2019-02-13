Malawi: Confession of a Tyre Burner At Bushiri Church - 'I Was Used, Please Forgive Me Papa'

Congregants at Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church on Sunday were shocked when a man--allegedly to be part of the group that burned tyres at the church and demanded Prophet Bushiri to leave South Africa--stepped on the pulpit to share his story and ask for forgiveness from the prophet.

"My name is Praise Ceba and I am originally from Lesotho. I have come forward to seek forgiveness for being part of the protesters who protested against Major 1," the church's website quoted him as saying.

He explained that he is one of the few homeless guys who spent three days burning tyres outside the gate of the church.

"In the fire of the protest, I was shot in the mouth, by the police, for talking too much. I was arrested and since then my life has been in a mess. Nothing is working," he said.

He further said he came to a point where he realized that he had wronged a man of God that is why, troubled at heart, he thought of coming to church to seek forgiveness.

The Prophet came forward and told the church that he was not fighting with anyone, and will never fight with anyone, as well as that God has forgiven the young man.

The 'Major 1 Papa' assured the young man, after hugging him, that God was going to restore him.

Meanwhile, Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama has claimed the ECG Church leader is facing persecution because Bushiri was a "successful black man of God".

Addressing his supporters in the Prophetic Channel television, Bushiri touched on the controversies surrounding his ministry, as well as the support he had received.

"In these past five weeks, we are under immense orchestrated attacks, starting with organised protests, where we saw people burning tyres on the street, to demand that I leave the country, to which I am a permanent resident."

He thanked political parties in South Africa, Malawi government and the BLF for their support.