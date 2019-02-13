Malawi: Woman Arrested for Burning Nephew's Legs, Another Jailed Over Attacking Polygamist Hubby

Malawi Police Service in Mzuzu have arrested a 42 year old woman identified as Joyce Mkamanga for allegedly burning legs of her 9 year old nephew with a charcoal burner.

Mzuzu Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Inspector Edith Kachotsa said the incident happened on February 11, 2019 at Chiputula Township.

A detailed Police report issued by Kachotsa indicates that the Police received a tip from well wishers that the suspect had assaulted her nephew and that she was locking him up inside her house.

"When the Police rushed to the scene, they found that the locked boy was burnt on both legs. The suspect burnt the child for allegedly coming home late" reads part of the report.

According to Kachotsa, the child is currently admitted to St John's Hospital.

"The suspect will appear before court soon to answer a charge of an Act Intended to cause Grievous harm which is contrary to section 238 of the penal code," said Kachotsa.

The suspect hails from Mwenelenge Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Maulambia in Chitipa district.

Imprisonment

Elsewhere, Chitipa First Grade Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced Monica Mtegha, 26 to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for wounding her husband who is a polygamist.

The court through state prosecutor, Lucy Kamkwete heard that Mtegha on February 1, 2019 attacked her husband, Jeremiah Mlenga with a sharp broken glass bottle.

Kamkwete said on the material day, Mtegha went to the house where her husband lived with his first wife at Mkombanyama Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwaulambya in the district to ask for money which the husband had promised her.

"At that time, Mlenga had no money to give her as a result Mtegha started shouting him and his first wife and later took a sharp broken bottle which she used to injure her husband on the neck and stomach," said Kamkwete.

Mtegha pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful wounding and in mitigation asked the court for leniency saying it was her first time to be violent and that she cares for her two sisters.

Kamkwete while considering the convict as a first time offender, appealed to the court for a stiffer punishment saying the victim had suffered deep and fatal cuts and that he survived by grace of God.

In his ruling, Chitipa First Grade Magistrate, Julius Kalambo concurred with the prosecutor that the convict deserved a stiffer punishment and sentenced Mtegha to 18 months imprisonment.

Mtegha hails from Mkombanyama Village in the area of T/A Mwaulambya in Chitipa District.