Rwanda: Kagame in Dubai for Governance Summit

Delegates at the ongoing World Government Summit in Dubai.

President Paul Kagame is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates where he is expected to deliver a key note address at the seventh World Government Summit.

The annual summit is dedicated to shaping the future of governments worldwide with a focus on how they can harness innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity.

The summit looks at trends of governance, best practices, replicable models as well as role of governance aspects such as Sustainable Development Goals.

This year's gathering will highlight Rwanda as a guest country and will showcase Rwanda's progress in the tourism and agriculture sector. The other two guest countries at this year's Summit are Estonia and Costa Rica.

The annual global gathering hosts over 4,000 participants and invites Heads of State and Government as well as international organisations' representatives and experts from over 100 countries.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Kagame is scheduled to meet with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces.